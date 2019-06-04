Can-Am League Game Recap

Sussex County 5, Rockland 3 - Box Score

Sussex County scored a pair of runs in the eighth inning to break a 3-3 tie and went on to defeat Rockland by the score of 5-3. The Boulders scored a run in three of the first four innings to take a 3-0 lead but saw the Miners rally with three in the sixth to tie the contest and the two in the eighth to give them the lead for good.

Shortstop Jarred Mederos led the way offensively for Sussex County going 2-for-3 with two walks and a run scored. Miners 1B Audy Ciriaco had a hit in three at-bats with a run scored and an RBI while 3B Jose Brizuela drew two walks and scored a run in a 1-for-2 day.

Miners starting pitcher Jeff Thompson allowed two earned runs over seven innings of work to earn the win. The righty allowed three walks and six hits to go along with five strikeouts. Thompson is now a perfect 3-0 on the season.

Left fielder Mitch Piatnik hit a solo home run in the loss for Rockland.

