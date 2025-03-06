Georgia Swarm Trade Defenseman TJ Comizio to Colorado Mammoth for 3rd Pick in 2026 NLL Draft

March 6, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Georgia Swarm News Release







DULUTH, GA - The Georgia Swarm announced today that the team has traded defenseman TJ Comizio to the Colorado Mammoth in exchange for their third round selection in the 2026 National Lacrosse League Entry Draft.

Comizio, 27, was originally selected by the Swarm in the third round (No. 44 overall) of the 2019 NLL Entry Draft. After spending the 2019-20 season on the team's practice roster, he signed a two-year contract in 2021 and became a key contributor on the Swarm's defensive unit. In 2022-23, Comizio posted 18 points (6 goals, 12 assists) along with 90 loose balls and 22 forced turnovers. He followed up with another strong campaign in 2023-24, tallying 16 points (2 goals, 14 assists) while setting career highs in loose balls (139) and forced turnovers (31).

Internationally, Comizio represented Team USA in the 2024 World Lacrosse Championship, helping the team earn a silver medal.

"TJ will be missed by the players and staff of the Swarm. He is a great example of a player who has worked his way from the practice roster to the roster to be an everyday player. His tenacity and attitude with not only how we played, but how he prepared made TJ an integral part of our team for several years. We wish him well with his new opportunity in Colorado," said Georgia Swarm Head Coach Ed Comeau.

