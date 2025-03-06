Mammoth Acquire Defenseman TJ Comizio from Georgia Swarm Ahead of NLL Trade Deadline

March 6, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Colorado Mammoth News Release







DENVER - The Colorado Mammoth of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced the organization acquired defenseman TJ Comizio from the Georgia Swarm in exchange for a third-round selection in the 2026 NLL Entry Draft ahead of the looming NLL Trade Deadline (March 10).

Having produced three points (0g, 3a), 44 loose balls, 10 caused turnovers, two blocked shots and two penalty minutes in nine appearances with Georgia this season, the Basking Ridge, New Jersey native will now join Colorado for its final six games of the campaign as the Mammoth look to continue its March to May journey to the postseason.

Originally drafted by the Swarm in the third round (44th overall) of the 2019 NLL Entry Draft, the right-handed defenseman has since racked up 41 points (8g, 33a), 371 loose balls, 86 caused turnovers, 22 blocked shots and 14 penalty minutes during 61 regular season games played with Georgia.

Chipping in one point (0g, 1a), six loose balls and one blocked shot during his lone playoff appearance during Georgia's 2024 run, the 5-10 talent will hope to soak up some additional postseason experience with the Burgundy Boys this spring, should the team continue to hold a Top 8 spot.

Prior to making his professional debut, Comizio spent four seasons playing midfield at Villanova University from 2016-19. Recording 25 points (2g, 23a), 170 ground balls and 60 caused turnovers in 59 games played, he was named as a USILA Scholar All-American and to the All-BIG EAST Second Team following his senior campaign.

The Mammoth organization also placed defenseman Owen Rahn on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster Thursday afternoon.

Mammoth fans can stay tuned to coloradomammoth.com and Colorado Mammoth social media channels for the team's latest news, transactions and beyond.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from March 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.