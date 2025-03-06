Player Transactions

March 6, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release







The Colorado Mammoth have placed Owen Rahn on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have traded TJ Comizio to the Colorado Mammoth in exchange for their third round selection in the 2026 Entry Draft.

The Georgia Swarm have placed John Ranagan on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

