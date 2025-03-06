Player Transactions
March 6, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release
The Colorado Mammoth have placed Owen Rahn on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.
The Georgia Swarm have traded TJ Comizio to the Colorado Mammoth in exchange for their third round selection in the 2026 Entry Draft.
The Georgia Swarm have placed John Ranagan on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.
Check out the National Lacrosse League Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...
National Lacrosse League Stories from March 6, 2025
- Georgia Swarm Trade Defenseman TJ Comizio to Colorado Mammoth for 3rd Pick in 2026 NLL Draft - Georgia Swarm
- Player Transactions - NLL
- Albany FireWolves Student-Athlete of the Week: Presented by Dave and Buster's - Albany: Chatham High School Varsity Baseball - Albany FireWolves
- Start Your St. Paddy's Day Weekend with the Vancouver Warriors - Vancouver Warriors
- Game Preview - Halifax vs Toronto - Halifax Thunderbirds
- NLL Announces Broadcast Featuring Maki Jenner and Teddy Jenner - NLL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.