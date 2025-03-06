Albany FireWolves Student-Athlete of the Week: Presented by Dave and Buster's - Albany: Chatham High School Varsity Baseball

March 6, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

ALBANY, NY - The Albany FireWolves are excited to name Chatham High School Varsity Baseball as this week's High School Student-Athletes of the Week presented by Dave & Buster's - Albany. Chatham High School Varsity Baseball have shown their commitment to athletics, to their community, and to working hard in the classroom.

Student-Athletes of the week will receive a prize pack courtesy of Dave & Buster's - Albany and tickets to an upcoming Albany FireWolves game. The Chatham High School Varsity Baseball team will be honored during the FireWolves' home game for their accomplishments on and off the field.

The Chatham Panthers are one of the most successful programs in the Capital Region as they captured their third straight state title this past June. Along with their success on the field, the Panthers are winners in the community with the team volunteering throughout the year with baseball clinics, free lessons, Little League events, and community service. The team also helps coach, umpire and volunteer in other ways with the Chatham Little League. Additionally, they have been recognized by the Columbia County Board of Supervisors, Tri-City Valleycats and the New York Yankees for their work on and off the field. Chatham High School Varsity Baseball is full of scholar-athletes who represent their team, school and community with integrity and class.

Congratulations to Chatham High School Varsity Baseball! The FireWolves wish them continued success in the classroom and on the field this sports season. The FireWolves and Dave & Buster's - Albany are proud to be a part of the Capital Region community and support youth and high school athletics throughout the area. More winners will be chosen each week during the high school season.

