Start Your St. Paddy's Day Weekend with the Vancouver Warriors

March 6, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors News Release







Vancouver, B.C. - St. Paddy's Day is just around the corner, and there's no better place to kick off the festivities than Rogers Arena on Friday, March 14th when the team takes on the Toronto Rock! With the Warriors tied for the final playoff spot, get ready for a night packed with high-energy lacrosse, great music, and plenty of Irish fun!

Choose from a variety of ticket options, including a special St. Paddy's Day offer!

Standard Tickets: Start at just $25

Rally & Party Zone Tickets: From $30

EXCLUSIVE Warriors Pub Crawl Package: T-Shirt + Ticket + Three Drink Vouchers $59: Celebrate in style with this exclusive bundle!

Highlights for the night include:

Ã°Å¸ÂÂ» Grab Your Friends & Join the Warriors St. Paddy's Pub Crawl! From 6-6:30, travel around Rogers Arena on our exclusive Pub Crawl!

For ONLY $59, you get:

Ticket to the game

Three drink tickets

A St. Paddy's Day tee-shirt

Tons of Irish cheer!

Live Music & Party Vibes! Jam out with The Blarney Stone house band, The Shenanigans! High-energy Irish tunes will keep the party going ALL NIGHT LONG at Rogers Arena!

Show Your Irish Spirit! Wear your best green outfits & go all out with St. Paddy's Day gear!

Green Beer & Cotton Candy! Back for ONE NIGHT ONLY-Sip on Green Beer & snack on Green Cotton Candy to keep the St. Paddy's vibes flowing!

Epic Giveaways! Win awesome prizes like: Booster Juice goodies, Warriors Prize Packs, and Uber Eats Coupons!

DON'T MISS OUT! This is the ultimate Paddy's Day celebration-grab your tickets now!

There's nothing like starting the weekend off right at Rogers Arena! Bring your family, friends, and the luck of the Irish as the Warriors host the Toronto Rock in what can only be described as a one-of-a-kind St. Paddy's Night party! Don't miss out! Secure your tickets now!

To get your single game tickets for this night or any other home game, please visit us HERE

To get a group together for a great night of live entertainment, please visit us HERE

If you have a group that loves the idea of the elevated experience of your own private suite, visit us HERE

Vancouver Warriors 2024.25 Theme Nights:

St. Paddy's Day - Friday, March 14 vs Toronto Rock at 7:00pm

College Night, presented by Booster Juice - Saturday, March 22 vs Georgia Swarm at 7:00pm

Country Night, presented by Coors Original - Friday, April 4 vs Albany FireWolves at 7:00pm

Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Redtag - Saturday, April 19 vs Philadelphia Wings at 5:00pm

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from March 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.