NLL Announces Broadcast Featuring Maki Jenner and Teddy Jenner

March 6, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release







Philadelphia - The National Lacrosse League (NLL) announced today that rising broadcast star Maki Jenner will join her uncle, veteran NLL play-by-play announcer Teddy Jenner, in the booth for TSN's coverage of the Toronto Rock vs. Halifax Thunderbirds matchup in Halifax tomorrow night. Pat Gregoire moves from his usual role as game analyst to the floor, where he will take viewers inside the game with interviews and analysis.

Jenner, who made her debut as the first female color analyst in NLL history in December, continues to break barriers in lacrosse broadcasting. Now, she will call her first game alongside her uncle, whose influence helped shape her passion for the sport and media.

"It's an honour to be calling this game with my uncle," said Jenner. "He really helped ignite my passion for broadcasting, so this is a full- circle moment for both of us. It's also another strong step forward for women in sports media, showing so many young women that their dreams can be a reality."

Jenner, the Halifax Thunderbirds floor reporter on TSN+, is a rising voice in lacrosse media, delivering insightful analysis across platforms, including as co-host of the newly debuted NLL Box Out with Maki & Coop podcast. Her presence in the broadcast booth marks a significant milestone for women in sports media and reinforces the league's commitment to growing the game both on and off the field.

The NLL Friday Night on TSN broadcast features Halifax, winner of five straight, taking on Toronto, who look to rebound from three consecutive one-goal losses. Live from Scotiabank Centre, the action starts at 6:30 PM ET.

