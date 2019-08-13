Genoves, Winn Lead Jackets Past Greenville

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets (64-55, 28-23) defeated the Greenville Drive (51-69, 19-31) by a final score of 11-1 on Tuesday night. Ricardo Genoves went 4-4, HR, 2 2B, and he had six-RBI, while Keaton Winn tossed seven-innings, and he allowed just one-run on the mound.

After neither team scored in the first two-innings, the Jackets offense broke open the scoring with a Ricardo Genoves solo home run, his 2nd of the year. Greenville had an answer in the top of the 2nd inning. Jordan Wren was on 3rd base for the Drive, and a strikeout-wild pitch, allowed Wren to score from 3rd base as the ball went to the backstop, and we were tied at one.

In the 4th inning, the Jackets offense came to life, a leadoff triple for Frankie Tostado started the inning. Logan Wyatt singled to grab his first RBI as a GreenJacket, and it give Augusta a 2-1 lead. Later in the inning, with the bases loaded, Ricardo Genoves doubled to continue his great night at the plate, and the Jackets lead was 5-1.

In the 5th inning, the GreenJackets offense continued to roll. Franklin Labour walked with the bases loaded to make it 6-1 Jackets. Then it was Genoves, with the bases loaded again, who doubled to drive in three runs, and the Jackets took a 9-1 advantage.

Winn finished his night on the mound for the Jackets by going a career high seven-innings, and he allowed just one-run. The Jackets grabbed two more runs in the 8th inning and they rolled to an 11-1 victory.

Player of the Game: Ricardo Genoves, 4-4, 2 R, 6 RBI, HR, 2 2B

Genoves had just six-RBI's as a GreenJacket coming into the night. He finishes with six for the game, and he also hit his 2nd home run of the year. He ended the night with a single for his 4th hit in the 8th inning.

Tomorrow's Game: 7:05 PM vs Greenville Drive (Boston Red Sox), SRP Park, North Augusta, South Carolina

Pitching Matchup: (GVL) RHP Kevin Biondic (4-5, 4.46 ERA) vs (AUG) RHP Adam Oller (4-5, 4.50 ERA)

In the series finale on Wednesday night, the GreenJackets will send out Adam Oller to make the start. Oller is coming off an outing at Rome where he allowed six-runs on 11 hits, but he was still able to give the Jackets five-innings of work. Wednesday will be his 14th start of the year for the GreenJackets, and he has gone at least five-innings in 10 of those starts. Oller was drafted in the 20th round of the 2016 MLB Draft out of Northwestern State by the Pittsburgh Pirates. After the Pirates released him in November of 2018, the San Francisco Giants signed him to a minor league deal in May of this year.

Kevin Biondic will round out the rotation for the Greenville Drive on Wednesday. Biondic has pitched in 16 games this season, and he has started 10 of them. The right-hander made his first six appearances out of the Greenville bullpen, but has been a consistent starter for the Drive since the middle of June. The month of August has gotten off to tough start for Biondic though. He has an ERA of 9.53 this month in the two starts that he has made. Biondic signed with the Boston Red Sox as an undrafted Free Agent in 2018. He played his college baseball at the University of Maryland.

