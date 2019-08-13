Fireflies Game Notes: August 13 at Charleston (Game 117)

Columbia Fireflies (23-27, 47-69) @ Charleston RiverDogs (25-25, 62-58)

RHP Colin Holderman (3-1, 3.98) vs. RHP Luis Medina (1-8, 6.49)

Tues., August 13, 2019 - Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park (Charleston, SC) - First Pitch 7:05 p.m. - Game 117

LISTEN: FirefliesLiveStream.com / ColumbiaFireflies.com / TuneIn App

WATCH: MiLB.TV

LAST TIME OUT: A night after walking off themselves, the Fireflies suffered a walk-off defeat at the hands of the RiverDogs on Monday. Columbia led 1-0 and 2-1 at points during Monday's game but lost 3-2 as Charleston scored twice in the bottom of the 10th to win. Both Daison Acosta (5.1 IP, 0 R, 5 K) and Cole Gordon (2.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 5 K) pitched wonderfully in the series opener. Guillermo Granadillo was clutch at the plate on several occasions, driving in Columbia's runs in the fifth and 10th innings.

VIENTOS IS STREAKING: Mets prospect Mark Vientos notched another base hit on Monday in Charleston. The third baseman has now reached safely in 11 straight games. Vientos is hitting .349 (15-for-43) during that streak (since July 31) with five doubles, a triple, two homers and nine RBI. Vientos is chasing down the longest on-base streak of the season: Chandler Avant reached safely in 15 straight games from May 30-June 25.

CATCHING FIRE: Columbia aims for its third straight series win. The Fireflies have now won seven of nine after sweeping Hagerstown from August 3-6 and taking three of four from Greenville over the weekend.

TAKING A STEP FORWARD: Several Columbia hitters have made big improvements at the plate in the second half of the season:

LARGEST BATTING AVERAGE INCREASES, 2019

1st Half 2nd Half

1. +.118, Hayden Senger .185 (40 GP) .303 (38 GP)

2. + .068, Jose Medina .185 (20 GP) .253 (30 GP)

3. + .062, Brian Sharp .180 (57 GP) .242 (45 GP)

4. + .058, Mark Vientos .240 (59 GP) .298 (44 GP)

Senger & Vientos have the 2 highest second-half batting averages on the team.

RECORD BREAKER?: Vientos is now on pace for 14 homers and 71 RBI this season which would break both of Columbia's single-season marks:

MOST HOMERS, SEASON MOST RBI, SEASON

1. Matt Winaker, 13 ('18) 1. Dash Winningham, 70 ('17)

2. Dash Winnigham, 13 ('17) 2. Dash Winningham, 69 (16)

3. Brandon Brosher, 13 ('17) 3. Matt Winaker, 61 ('18)

4. Mark Vientos, 12 4. Mark Vientos, 60

HAPPY NATIONAL LEFT-HANDERS DAY: As everyone knows, August 13 is the day we celebrate left-handers. Columbia has one lefty pitcher (Jake Simon), and one position player (Chase Chambers) who throws left-handed. Only one former left-handed Firefly (P.J. Conlon, 2016) has reached the bigs.

