2019 CSRA Job Fair Set for Tuesday, August 20th

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets, South Atlantic League affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, are excited to announce that on August 20th, while the GreenJackets take on the Asheville Tourists at 7:05 p.m., SRP Park will also play host to the 2019 CSRA Job Fair from 6-8 p.m. Fans who bring a resume to the SRP Park Box Office can get a $5 General Admission/Standing Room Only ticket which will gain them admission into the ballpark for both the 'Jackets game, and the Job Fair.

"We are really excited to be hosting the 2019 Job Fair with so many tremendous businesses scheduled to attend," GreenJackets Vice President Tom Denlinger said. "This is going to be a dynamic event where GreenJackets fans can not only enjoy an entertaining night of baseball, but they will also have the opportunity to network with local businesses in the CSRA."

Businesses from the CSRA that are scheduled to attend include: Augusta Coca-Cola Bottling Company, Augusta University Health, Augusta University, Bridgestone, Corsica Technologies, E-Z-GO, Georgia National Guard, Jani-King, MAU Workforce Solutions, SRP Federal Credit Union, TaxSlayer, T-Mobile, Unisys, WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone and more.

It will also be Tuesday Brew & Q presented by Maurice's Piggie Park. BBQ Sliders will cost just $3 and select beers will also be only $3. Fans can watch the GreenJackets continue their quest for a playoff berth as they take on the rival Asheville Tourists (Colorado Rockies). Tuesday also features a GreenJacket Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

Fans who bring a resume to the SRP Park Box Office can get a $5 General Admission/Standing Room Only ticket which will get them admission into the ballpark for both the Jackets game, and the Job Fair. For more information, fans can go to the SRP Park Box office, visit GreenJacketsbaseball.com or call (803) 349-WINS (9467).

