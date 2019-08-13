Hagerstown Suns: Game Notes

August 13, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hagerstown Suns News Release





The Hagerstown Suns continue their series with the Lakewood BlueClaws tonight at 7:05 p.m. LHP Ryan Williamson (4-0, 3.53 ERA) gets the nod for Hagerstown, while Lakewood sends RHP Kevin Gowdy (0-4, 4.79 ERA) to the bump.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

EIGHTH INNING RUN SECURES SUNS VICTORY: The Suns pieced together an eighth-inning rally and manufactured a run that propelled them to a 5-4 victory over the Lakewood BlueClaws at Municipal Stadium Monday. With the game tied at four, Drew Mendoza and Jacob Rhinesmith started the eighth with singles against BlueClaws (49-69, 20-28) reliever Josh Hendrickson (L, 0-1) and Israel Pineda moved them over with a bunt. Kyle Marinconz then came through with a sacrifice fly to put the Suns (54-66, 23-27) on top for good. With a new lead intact, Nick Wells (W, 1-0), who had already worked a scoreless eighth, came back out for the ninth and locked down the series-opening victory. The lefty allowed the runners to reach the corners with one away, but struck out back-to-back batter to end the ballgame. Both offenses exploded in the first inning before slowing down down late in this one. After a single and a walk with one away, a wild pitch and an error on a wacky play allowed two Lakewood runners to score. Carlos De La Cruz then delivered an RBI double that capped a three-run first against Suns starter Jake Irvin.

ONE-RUN FUN: After last night's 5-4 win over the Lakewood BlueClaws, the Suns have a 21-24 record in one-run games this season. That mark keeps the two teams tied for the most one-run games in the South Atlantic League this season.

WELCOME BACK: Kyle Marinconz returned to Hagerstown yesterday after struggling in the Carolina League, earning a .174 clip in seven games. The infielder started right where he left-off, driving in two runs, including the game-winning run against the BlueClaws.

CONNELL'S COMING BACK: Justin Connell has hit safely in three-consecutive games, including getting two hits in back-to-back games. Prior to the stretch, Connell had earned a .182 average in July and had a sub-.200 batting average to start off July before he started to rebound.

STRIKING SCHALLER ON THE ROAD: Reid Schaller has found his home away from home in his last few outings. In his last 15 innings of work away from Municipal Stadium, the Vanderbilt-product has allowed just one run to score and in the mean-time has given up just six hits. He has also been able to make a ton of bats miss, recording 16 strikeouts over the last 15 frames and a career-high eight in his last outing Thursday.

VINDICTIVE VANN: This season, Christian Vann has inherited 16 runners in 13 games. The 25th-round draftee has stranded all, but one of them (94%) on the basepaths. The rest of the Suns have stranded 70% of their inherited runners this season.

THE CHASE: Hagerstown stands 7.5 games back of first place Delmarva with 20 games remaining in the second half. The Suns would also have to jump over Hickory, Greensboro, West Virginia and Kannapolis to make the playoffs.

SUN SPOTS: Yesterday, Hagerstown went 3-for-10 with runners in scoring position and had two sacrifices with runners in scoring position which eventually plated the game-winning run.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from August 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.