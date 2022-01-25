Gendunov Earns Call Up

HUNTSVILLE,AL - Head Coach Glenn Detulleo announced the call-up of forward Bair Gendunov to the Cincinnati Cyclones.

Gendunov made his Havoc debut on Friday, January 21st and scored two goals in his debut. Bair also earned an assist in his second game totaling three points in two games with the Havoc.

Prior to the Havoc, Bair played for Wilfrid Laurier University (USports) and Truro Bearcats (MJAHL).

Good luck to Bair with the Cyclones!

The Havoc will be back Saturday, January 29th for Adult Replica Jersey Giveaway sponsored by Huntsville Hospital Sports Center and TOC Sports.

