Thunderbolts Comeback Falls Short in Loss to Rivermen

Peoria, Ill.: Despite a strong third period effort in which the Thunderbolts outshot Peoria heavily, the three-goal gap was too much to overcome as the Thunderbolts fell 5-2 in Peoria on Tuesday night. The Thunderbolts next home game will be on Friday, January 28th at 7:00pm CST as they host the Huntsville Havoc. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), buy online at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or buy tickets in person at the Ford Center Box Office.

Brett Radford opened the scoring on the power play at 4:52 of the first period, assisted by Coy Prevost and Austin Plevy to give Evansville a 1-0 lead. That lead was short lived, as the Rivermen scored on a power play of their own from Alec Baer to tie the game at 6:42, followed up by another even-strength goal from Mike Laidley to give the Rivermen a 2-1 lead through the first period. Peoria added another two power play goals in the second period to take a 4-1 lead into the third period. In the third period, Evansville outshot the Rivermen 22-6, and were rewarded when Hayden Hulton scored at 11:30 from Tate Leeson and Cameron Cook to make it a 4-2 game. However, Peoria would score on an Evansville turnover with 5:07 remaining to put the comeback to rest, with the Rivermen winning 5-2.

Hulton and Radford scored one goal each, while Brian Billett finished with 29 saves on 34 shots. The Thunderbolts next face the Rivermen on Friday, February 25th at Ford Center.

The Thunderbolts are currently competing in their fifth season in the SPHL (Southern Professional Hockey League). Season tickets are less than $9 per game. To order your tickets for this season, call 812-422-BOLT(2658).

