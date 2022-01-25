Dawgs Suspend Klinecký

ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Tuesday that defenseman Daniel Klinecký has been placed on team suspension for an undisclosed reason.

Klinecký signed with the Dawgs on December 13 after starting this season with HK Levice in Slovakia. The left-shot blue-liner played in 11 games for Roanoke, tallying 10 shots and a minus-one plus/minus rating. The six-foot defenseman previously played in the Federal Prospects Hockey League for the Carolina Thunderbirds in the 2019-2020 season, notching 18 goals, 42 assists, and a league-best plus-53 plus/minus rating in 46 games for the Thunderbirds during that campaign. The Czech Republic native was named FPHL Defenseman Of The Year for the 2019-2020 season.

The Dawgs are back at home on Thursday night against the Macon Mayhem. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. EST at Berglund Center. Wisler Plumbing and Air Family Four Packs, group tickets, and single game tickets for home games are on sale now, and you can listen to the games on the Haley Toyota Rail Yard Dawgs Hockey Network via Mixlr or watch it on HockeyTV.

