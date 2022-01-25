Marksmen Add Defense, Goalie Ahead of Three-Game Weekend

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C.- The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the Southern Professional Hockey League, signed two players on Tuesday afternoon.

The Marksmen added defensman Zack Hoffman. Hoffman, another Canadian caught in the midst of USports cancellations, joins the Marksmen from Saint Mary's Univeristy.

Hoffman's best season came prior to his college career in the CCHL where he scored 44 points in 63 games for the Navan Grads.

The Marksmen have also agreed to terms with goaltender Brent Moran.

Moran was drafted by the Dallas Stars in the fourth round of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

He also has logged over 100 OHL games with Niagara, Flint and North Bay. Moran was also a college teammate of defenseman Harrison Harper and Nippissing (USports-Canada).

