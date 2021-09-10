Gateway Wins Series against Windy with Derby Win

Crestwood, IL - The Gateway Grizzlies (38-54) defeated Windy City (42-52) in a home run derby 5-3 Thursday night at Ozinga Field.

Gateway got things started against Tyler Thornton when Connor Owings sent a two-out triple into the left-center gap scoring Dustin Woodcock and Justin Jones. Brian Parreira, the derby hero, doubled in Owings giving the Grizzlies a 3-0 lead.

Dan Robinson scored an unearned run in the fourth for the ThunderBolts to cut Gateway's lead to 3-1.

Jack Dicenso was outstanding on the mound for the Grizzlies. He went six innings allowing two hits and an unearned run.

Woodcock doubled and Jay Prather singled back-to-back with one out in the sixth inning to push the margin back to three at 4-1.

Windy City picked up a second unearned run, their eighth in two games, in the bottom of the eighth inning making the score 4-2.

Rob Calabrese hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth to tie the game at four and send it to extra innings. Neither team was able to score in the tenth.

Andres Regnault and Jack Harris each tallied one homer for the Grizzlies, but the star was Brian Parreira, who smashed three homers in a row to hold off the Windy City comeback and take the series against the Bolts.

Gateway will close their season out on the road against the Southern Illinois Miners with the first game of three set for Friday 7:05 CT at Rent One Park.

