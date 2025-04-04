GAME RECAP - Vancouver Warriors vs Albany Firewolves

April 4, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Led by Keegan Bal (4G, 3A) and Christian Del Bianco (37 Saves) the Warriors win their fourth game in a row, taking down Albany 10-4 .

