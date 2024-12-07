GAME RECAP - Calgary Roughnecks vs Halifax Thunderbirds

December 7, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Curtis Dickson and Dane Dobbie were the difference makers for the Calgary Roughnecks in their 18-17 win over Halifax. Almost like they'd done it before

