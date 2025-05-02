GAME RECAP - Buffalo Bandits vs. Vancouver Warriors - Game Highlights

May 2, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

The Buffalo Bandits take Game 1 9-3 over Vancouver! Josh Byrne scores 5 points and Matt Vinc makes 35 saves.

