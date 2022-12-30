Game Preview

It's Small Dog Races ft. Peanuts presented by Clawington of Madison!

You can bid on our GAME WORN Peanuts jerseys! Winners will be able to pick up jerseys after the conclusion of the game at the bottom of section 218 or at the Havoc office beginning Monday, January 2nd after 12pm.

The first races will happen during the 1st intermission! 1st place winner of each race will advance to the championship race that will take place during the 2nd intermission!

The Season Ticket Holder Item of the Game is our BLACK RETRO CREWNECK! Take advantage of this before we sell out of these again!

Jersey off the back for Small Dog Races ft. Peanuts will be #15 Derek Perl! Visit our merchandise stands or the Main Event Information Booth to purchase tickets!

Doors will open for Season Ticket Holders at 5:30 and at 6:00 PM for the General Public!

Only clutch purses (4.5â³x 6.5â³) and clear bags (with all contents visible) will be allowed in the Von Braun Center for Huntsville Havoc games.

Parking at the Von Braun Center is $10!

