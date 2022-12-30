Game Notes: Military Appreciation Night

With just over 4,000 fans cheering them on, the Ice Flyers faced the Macon Mayhem this Tuesday evening for Canine Companions Night. The Ice Flyers entered the matchup with a 4-0-0 series record (3 of those being decided by 1 goal). The Mayhem's Rourke Russell struck first, putting Macon on the board. Pensacola soon began an offensive barrage that netted three first-period goals, one from Malik Johnson (8th goal this season), Tommy Stang (4th goal this season), and Weiland Parrish (9th goal this season). Macon's Tommy Munichiello knotted the game within the first 3 minutes of play in the second period, but Branden Makara regained the Ice Flyer's lead soon after. The recently signed defenseman, Nick Leitner, would score his first Ice Flyer's goal 54 seconds into the third period. Pensacola was cruising with a 5-3 lead in the final minutes when CJ Hayes broke free on a breakaway. Pensacola's Jordan Henderson attempted to disrupt the attack but ultimately interfered with the play giving Hayes a penalty shot which he launched past goal tender Christian Pavlas. The Ice Flyers defense clamped down and created an empty net opportunity for Malik Johnson who sealed the game with his second goal of the night. The Ice Flyers improved to 5-0 against the Mayhem this season.

With back-to-back wins under their belt, the Ice Flyers square off against the Birmingham Bulls. The Bulls got back on track Wednesday night after a 3-game slide by beating Evansville 7-1. Birmingham has struggled without their two-star forwards Michael Gillespie and Carson Rose. Wednesday's game saw both players returning to the lineup. Gillespie leads the league in points and will be a nuisance for the Pensacola's defense. Birmingham and Pensacola have been jockeying in the middle of the pack. The Ice Flyers are looking for their third straight win and a continual climb in the standings. Pensacola will bring into this match up the league's best-scoring offense; however, the Ice Flyers have struggled in their own zone allowing the third most goals this season. A win over Birmingham will help the Ice Flyers break the glass ceiling and move into the top tier of teams.

The Ice Flyers are celebrating our nation's military with its first Military Appreciation Night this season. The team will be wearing its specialty military sweaters that will be auctioned off at the end of the game. Fans can have a shot at winning one early by entering the Shirt Off His Back raffle at the game. The Ice Flyers also offer military sponsorship opportunities to businesses that send game tickets directly to service men and women. For more information of packages visit lceFlyers.com.

