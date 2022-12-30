Special Appearance from Zack Kelly on December 31

Zack Kelly was born and raised in Roanoke, where he graduated from Lord Botetourt High School as a star baseball player in 2013. Zack was able to take his passion for baseball to the collegiate level, starting at Concord University and then transferring to Newberry College. Following his college career, Zack spent time at the minor league levels with the Oakland A's and the Los Angeles Angels organizations, making it to Double-A prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He signed with the Boston Red Sox organization in 2021, dominating the Double-A and Triple-A levels and earning a spring training invite to the Major League camp to start the 2022 season. After spending most of this past season in Triple-A with Worcester, Zack got his MLB call-up for the Red Sox and debuted against the Minnesota Twins on August 29. Zack's determination earned him the Red Sox's Lou Gorman Award, given to a minor league player in the Red Sox system "who has demonstrated dedication and perseverance in overcoming obstacles while working his way to the Major League team".

Zack will be signing autographs at Gate 10 at our game on Saturday, December 31 from 5:00 P.M. to 5:45 P.M. Following this, Zack will be dropping the puck for our 6:05 P.M. game!

