Bryce Martin Returns to Roanoke

ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced Friday that Bryce Martin has signed back with the team ahead of tonight's game with the Quad City Storm. He will wear the number 44 for Roanoke.

Martin played in 24 regular season games for Roanoke last season and tallied seven assists, then tacked on an additional three assists over nine games during the President's Cup Playoffs. The five-foot-nine defenseman also had two ECHL stints with the South Carolina Stingrays last season, playing in three games between December 15 and December 21 and in 24 more games from December 26 until March 17. In 27 ECHL games last season, The Fort Erie, Ontario native recorded two goals, one assist, 30 penalty minutes, and a minus-seven plus/minus. Martin also spent 12 games with Roanoke on loan from the FPHL's Elmira Enforcers during the 2019-2020 season, tallying one assist for the Dawgs. Martin returned to Elmira for the 2020-2021 campaign, where he recorded five goals and seven assists in 22 games.

Roanoke will take on the Quad City Storm tonight at 7:05 p.m. EST at Berglund Center, and you can watch the game on HockeyTV or listen for free on Mixlr. Season tickets and single-game tickets are available by calling the Rail Yard Dawgs office, visiting the 'Tickets' page on our website, or by visiting the Berglund Center box office.

