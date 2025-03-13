Game Preview: Hat Tricks at Watertown Wolves: March 13, 2025

March 13, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







WHERE TO WATCH

Due to technical shortcomings at the Watertown Municipal Arena, Thursday night's game will NOT be streamed on the Hat Tricks Digital Network. Instead, fans can watch the game on Wolves TV.

LAST TIME OUT

Co-head coach Jonny Ruiz's two goals in the first period and Chase Harwell's shorthanded goal in the second lifted the Hat Tricks to a 4-2 home win over HC Venom on Sunday.

The Hat Tricks closed the first frame with a 2-0 lead after Ruiz backhanded their first goal of the game at 10:59 and scored a shorthanded goal, his fourth of the season, 7 ÃÂ½ minutes later. The penalty kill also converted on hooking and tripping minors in the first and held clear in all seven opportunities.

The middle frame involved Jonas Leas scoring at 13:41 to get HC Venom on the board. Similar to the first, Danbury finished with momentum once Harwell scored shorthanded on a rush to take a 3-1 lead. Harwell's fourth shorty this season was the game-winner.

Kyle Gonzalez potted his first power play goal of the season in the slot with 3:42 left in the third. Danbury's power play was 1-for-4.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

The Hat Tricks and the Wolves face off for the 10th time this season. It is the seventh and final game Danbury plays in Watertown as it looks for its third straight road win in the series. The Hat Tricks trail the season series 5-4.

The two sides last met twice during Danbury's three-game weekend in late February. Following their 4-2 win on Feb. 21 that included Gleb Bandurkin's second-career hat trick, the Hat Tricks took a 4-3 shootout win on Feb. 23 for their first win after regulation in the series. Connor Woolley scored the only goal of the shootout and his second of the game, while Frankie McClendon turned away 38 shots and all three Wolves in the shootout.

In the season series, the Hat Tricks are 3-1-4-1. Their first victory against the Wolves came on Dec. 27 (9-6W) at home as Danbury erupted for four goals in the second period and cashed in on all three power play opportunities. The Hat Tricks broke a 6-6 tie in the third with three unanswered goals, two from Bandurkin, to finish the contest. On Jan. 25, Danbury rebounded from a 5-4 overtime loss at Watertown the day before and scored four times in the first toward a 9-3 home win.

After Thursday's duel, the Hat Tricks will host the Wolves on April 12 in the final meeting in the series and Danbury's last game of the regular season.

ABOUT THE WOLVES

Watertown enters tonight's matchup in third place in the Empire Division. With 73 points (20-16-3-5), the Wolves are eight behind the Hat Tricks for second place and stand just one point ahead of Port Huron. The Wolves have won just two of their last seven games with each of the five losses decided by one goal.

Watertown had a rocky three-game road trip last weekend, dropping two games in Port Huron. It lost 3-2 in regulation on Friday before a 3-2 overtime defeat on Saturday. The Wolves managed to pick up three points at Motor City (4-3W) on Sunday and enter Thursday trying to build their first win streak since Feb. 15 at Motor City (6-4W).

The Wolves began the season 9-3-2-1 but struggled across their next 15 games, going just 4-9-0-2 before winning five straight contests to start the month of February. Since that win streak, however, Watertown is 3-4-1-1.

The Wolves are fourth in the FPHL (24.4%) on the power play and have scored the second-most goals, with 47, just one more than the Hat Tricks. Watertown's penalty kill (81%) has given up the league's fifth-most goals but went 12-for-13 (92.3%) across three games last weekend.

Watertown is led by Davide Gaeta, who has 42 points (26g, 16a) in 23 outings since joining the Wolves from HC Venom on Jan. 3. On the season, Gaeta holds 31 goals and 39 assists and has scored nine combined goals in his last eight games.

HAT TRICKS HEADLINES

The Hat Tricks have clinched a Commissioner's Cup playoff berth for the fifth straight year with 11 games remaining in the regular season. Danbury has registered points in 18 of its last 19 contests and has won 17 of its last 23 (13-3-3-4).

Thursday's contest marks the start of a three-game road trip for the Hat Tricks. They will not return home until Friday, March 21 versus the Dashers. Danbury has not played on the road since Feb. 23 against Watertown (4-3SOW) and has won four of its last five contests away from the Danbury Ice Arena.

The Hat Tricks visit Watertown for the final time this season with 81 points (21-11-8-5) as their push to clinch the two-seed in the Empire Division continues. They are eight points ahead of the Wolves for second place and a regulation win on Thursday would move their lead to 11 before facing Binghamton on the road on Friday.

Danbury's power play is third (24.7%) in the league and has 46 goals for the third-most, including goals in four straight games. The Hat Tricks are 10th in the FPHL on the penalty kill (78.2%) and have allowed the fourth-most goals (41) but delivered in all seven opportunities in Sunday's 4-2 win against HC Venom.

Danbury's penalty kill has led the Hat Tricks to the FPHL's second-most shorthanded goals (10) and is four behind Binghamton for the lead.

Gleb Bandurkin tops the Hat Tricks in points (50) and goals (26). Josh Labelle is the assists leader with 31.

RED-HOT RUIZ

Co-head coach and captain Jonny Ruiz scored two goals, the second shorthanded, in the first period in Sunday's 4-2 win. The franchise's leader in points (311), goals (168), and games played (237) has logged two-goal games in two of his last five outings, points in back-to-back (2-1-3), and 21 points over his past 11 outings (11g, 10a). Ruiz's four shorthanded goals are tied with Chase Harwell for the team lead.

HARWELL'S STRONG RETURN

Forward Chase Harwell scored for the second straight game on Sunday, his third game since returning from consecutive stints on the 15-day injured reserve. The Southbury, Conn., native has potted six combined goals in his last six outings, has scored in back-to-back games for the sixth time this season, and has registered 13 points over his past eight games (6g, 7a). The fourth 40-point scorer for Danbury this season, Harwell has contributed 18 goals and 22 assists in 31 outings in his second FPHL season.

GONZALEZ GREATNESS

Co-head coach and alternate captain Kyle Gonzalez scored on the power play on Sunday, marking his first on the man advantage this season and the second of his career. The defenseman's first-career power play goal was his only goal of the 2019-20 season, his first in Danbury. Gonzalez is riding a four-game point streak (2-4-6) and also has a single-season-high two game-winners this season, the latest against Port Huron (3-2OTW) on March 1.

MCCLENDON DOMINATES

Frankie McClendon made 44 saves on Sunday, marking a new season high. The ninth-year goaltender stopped 44 shots for the first time since Jan. 11, 2024, as a member of the Carolina Thunderbirds. McClendon has won in each of his last five starts and in seven of his last eight, dating back to Nov. 29 at Port Huron (5-4W). This season, McClendon has won seven games for the first time since the 2022-23 season (11-2).

GLORIOUS GLEB

With an assist on Chase Harwell's shorthanded goal in Sunday's 4-2 victory over HC Venom, Gleb Bandurkin expanded his point streak to four games (1-3-4). In his first season, the rookie center holds the team lead in goals (26) and points (49) while boasting the best rating (+18) on the team.

NOT OUT OF THE WOODS YET

Despite standing 11 games from their fifth Commissioner's Cup playoff bid, the Hat Tricks battle the Empire Division champion Binghamton Black Bears (116 points) four more times in the next month. Danbury is also tasked with winning its season series against Watertown, currently a 5-4 deficit, in its final two meetings with the Wolves on Thursday and April 12. In their final 11 contests of last year's regular season, the Hat Tricks were 6-3-1-1.

ABOUT DANBURY HAT TRICKS:

The Danbury Hat Tricks are a professional hockey team based in Danbury, CT and compete in the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL). Since their founding in 2019, the 2023 Commissioner's Cup Champions have brought thrilling, fast-paced, and hard-hitting hockey to the Danbury Ice Arena, earning a reputation for their competitive spirit, electric atmosphere and strong community ties. The team is dedicated to providing an unforgettable game-day experience for fans of all ages while proudly representing the city of Danbury.

Off the ice, the Hat Tricks are committed to fostering connections within the local community through outreach programs with schools, businesses and charities. By developing top-tier hockey talent and growing the sport in the region, the Hat Tricks aim to bring the community together and deliver entertainment that leaves a lasting impact.

Danbury Hat Tricks single-game tickets and full/partial season membership plans are still available for purchase. If you are interested, email herm@danburyhattricks.com or go to Tixr.

To stay up to date on all things Danbury Hat Tricks hockey, go to danburyhattricks.com and follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok (@DanburyHatTricks).

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.