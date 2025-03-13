2025-26 Athens Rock Lobsters Season Tickets Now Available

Athens, GA - The Athens Rock Lobsters are thrilled to announce that season tickets for the 2025-26 season are now on sale to the general public! After a record-breaking inaugural season, securing your seats for next season ensures you won't miss a moment of the action-packed hockey that has made the Rock Lobsters one of the most exciting teams in the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL).

2025 - 26 Season Tickets

Be Part of Crustacean Nation

With an average attendance of 3,847 fans per game, the Rock Lobsters currently sit third in the league for attendance-a testament to the incredible atmosphere and fan engagement at Akins Ford Arena. Athens has quickly become a hockey hotspot, and as demand continues to rise, season tickets remain the best way to guarantee your spot for every home game.

"The support from our fans has been absolutely incredible," said Scott Hull, President of the Athens Rock Lobsters."From day one, Athens has embraced this team, and we are committed to making sure our fans continue to have the best experience possible. Keeping season ticket prices the same is just one way we're showing that commitment to affordability and accessibility."

What's New for the 2025-26 Season?

The upcoming season marks the first full season of Rock Lobsters hockey, spanning October to April. Unlike this year's shortened schedule, fans will now enjoy a well-balanced season with exciting matchups spread throughout the hockey calendar.

In addition, season ticket holders will enjoy expanded benefits, including:

More player meet-and-greet moments

Exclusive community events

Access to the new 501 Club at Akins Ford Arena

Early access to team merchandise

And much more!

"The response from our fans has been nothing short of amazing," added Britton Briley, Director of Marketing."We are building something special in Athens, and season ticket holders are truly the backbone of that. With new perks, a full-season schedule, and no price increases, we're making sure our fans feel valued and excited for what's ahead."

Secure Your Seats Today

With the team's continued success and growing popularity, season tickets are expected to move fast. Don't miss your chance to be part of another historic season with the Athens Rock Lobsters!

