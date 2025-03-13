Zydeco Holds off Danville

March 13, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Baton Rouge Zydeco News Release







Baton Rouge, LA - Zydeco finally back home after 2 months on the road look to get 3 crucial points in the playoff race as they welcome in the Dashers of Danville.

As the puck dropped in the first period the crowd was electric, getting to see their Baton Rouge Zydeco live for the first time in over two months! Kicking off the period at 11:41 was Shane Haggerty off a faceoff play, netting it home making it 1-0 Zydeco to the assist of Jake Cox and Thomas McGuire! That would be it after 1 period of play!

In the second period the Zydeco would strike again just little under 3 minutes into the middle frame as former Dasher Kim Miettinen would feed Elijah Wilson for the 2-0 lead! But 11 minutes later Justin Brausen would throw a howitzer on net and sneak one past Bailey Stephens to make it 2-1 that one coming to the assist of Jhuwon Davis and former Zydeco Nate Albrecht. The Zydeco would not be done though as Elijah Wilson would spring Thomas McGuire who would find Shane Haggerty for the second time netting it home making it 3-1 Zydeco. The Dashers would find the back of the net just 30 seconds left in the second as Ilnur Madiarov would center one out finding Andrew Utoro who would snipe one past Stephens making it 3-2.

In the third, while there were a lot of good opportunities, the Zydeco would slam the door shut and skate off with a 3-2 regulation win in their first game home since January 4th.

Winning goaltender Bailey Stephens saves 23 of 25 for a 0.920% earning his 11th win of the season, improving his record to 11-3-3

Losing goaltender Parker Rutherford saves 26 of 29 for a final save percentage of a 0.897% falling to a record of 1-21-2

There was a lot of physicality in the game, captain Tyler Larwood getting reacquainted with his former teammate Nate Albrecht, Narek Aleksanyan getting into it, and Elias Thompson throwing them down with Alexander Marshisello! One would wonder what is in store for tomorrow night's game against the Rock Lobsters as the Zydeco welcome in Athens for the first time this season at the River Center! Puck Drop at 7:05PM CT!

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.