Before the Black Bears 3/14 & 3/15

BINGHAMTON - The Black Bears return home after a good weekend down in the Blue Ridge mountains. The team took the first game of the series. Night one was a rousing success as the team rampaged through Wytheville winning game one by a final of 7-3. The win would mark the 100th for Head Coach Brant Sherwood, the most in Black Bears franchise history. The next night was a rare one for the team as they dropped the contest by a final of 5-2. This would mark the end of the team's win streak at 18. The final night was certainly a fiery one but when it was all said and done the Black Bears skated away with a 4-1 victory. This weekend starts with a matchup versus the Danbury Hat Tricks and then, the finals rematch everyone has been waiting for, as the Carolina Thunderbirds come to town. The Black Bears enter this matchup 40-5-1, good for first in the Empire division with 116 points.

The Hat Tricks come to town after a mid-season resurgence that has seen them climb in the standings. Danbury had a three game set with their closest rivals as HC Venom made the short trip to Connecticut. Game one was an impressive showing for the Hat Tricks as Connor McCollum stood tall making 24 saves asked of him and securing a 4-0 win. Game two was a wild back-and-forth game, which Danbury led late and seemed to be in line for a win. HC Venom tied the game late and then finished the job in overtime, winning 5-4. The rubber match was redemption for Hat Tricks as they were in control the entire night cruising to an easy 4-2 victory. The Hat Tricks come into this matchup 26-11-8, second in the Empire division with 81 points.

The Thunderbirds return to Binghamton for the first time since game three of the Commissioner's Cup. The game would mark the end of a storybook season for the Black Bears as they swept the Thunderbirds and claimed the franchise's first championship. The Thunderbirds met a familiar foe last week as the Columbus River Dragons came to Winston-Salem. Night one was a high-scoring affair that needed extra time after a late four goal Thunderbirds comeback. In the end the River Dragons would recover and win the game by a final of 7-6. Night two was a different story as the Thunderbirds got back in the win column. A hat trick for Gus Ford, as well as, 45 saves from Mario Cavaliere propelled Carolina to a smooth 4-1 victory snapping this short two-game skid. The Thunderbirds enter this week 33-8-4, first in the Continental division with 101 points.

Players To Watch

Black Bears - Jesse Anderson (D) - His leadership is integral to this team's success. He has not been asked that much this season, but we have seen Jesse play both forward and defense when needed. His ability to be wherever Coach Sherwood needs him is what makes Anderson a great leader and role model for this young Black Bears squad. Anderson has been huge all season long and his return to the lineup this weekend will give this team a giant boost as two tough teams come to town.

Black Bears C.J. Stubbs - (F) - Stubbs has been sensational ever since he arrived in the southern tier. He seems to make his linemates better no matter where he lines up. Stubbs is one of those guys you want to play with and you can see why. He always knows where to put the puck in order to get the best opportunities for scoring. Stubbs may be a newcomer, but he is no stranger to championship aspirations, as he is already a President Cup victor in Roanoke. Stubbs has been a huge addition for this team and his steady play along with his clutch goal scoring ability is the reason Binghamton sits atop the Federal Prospect Hockey League.

Hat Tricks - Johnny Ruiz (F) - Ruiz has taken his leadership role to a whole new level this season as the captain has flourished in his co-head coaching position. This team has seen its ups and downs throughout the course of the season, but Ruiz's steady leadership and play has propelled them into the second place position. Ruiz has always been a thorn in the Black Bears side as he continues to score big goals anytime he sees that bear logo on opponent's sweaters. While Ruiz has seen some production dip but with 21 goals and 22 assists this is still a good season for the Danbury captain overall.

Thunderbirds - Gus Ford (F) - Ford is the reigning league MVP and for good reasons. He seems to be able to take over games at will. This was evident last week when Ford nearly single-handedly defeated the River Dragons by scoring a hat trick. He may not be the captain of this Thunderbirds team, but he sure is a leader as Ford has been a part of the back-to-back Commissioner's Cup trips. Gus Ford is the cornerstone of this Thunderbirds team, and they will need him to show up big in this finals rematch.

Series Statistic

This is what the fans have all been waiting for, a rematch between the Black Bears and Thunderbirds. Last year in the regular season the teams split the series with two wins apiece. Binghamton did technically get the other hand as they secured seven points compared to Carolina's two thanks to an overtime loss. The playoffs were a different story as Binghamton rampaged through Winston-Salem and eventually the finals as they swept Carolina in three games securing the team's first championship and the first title since 2011 eleven for the city. Many have waited for this match up and we will finally get to see the top two teams in the league go head-to-head this Saturday.

Schedule

March 14, 7:00 pm at the Visions Veteran Memorial Arena (Binghamton, NY.)

March 15, 7:00 pm at the Visions Veteran Memorial Arena (Binghamton, NY.)

