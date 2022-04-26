Game Notes: Game 3 at Allen

April 26, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release







2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs | GAME 3 at Allen

Series tied, 1-1

4/26/22 | Credit Union of Texas Event Center | 7:05 P.M. CDT

LAST TIME OUT: The Rush scored twice in the third period to take a 3-2 lead but the Allen Americans tied the game late on a Branden Troock goal and Ben Carroll scored the game winner in overtime as Allen beat Rapid City, 4-3, in Game 2 on Saturday night at The Monument Ice Arena. The Americans' win evened the best-of-seven series at one. Gabe Chabot had two goals for the Rush who outshot Allen, 63-31 in the OT loss. Luke Peressini made 60 saves in the Allen net in the win.

THE SERIES SO FAR: Through two games of the best-of-seven series, the Rush and Americans are tied, 1-1. Calder Brooks leads all skaters in the series with four points (0 G, 4 A) and Spencer Asuchak paces Allen with three points (0 G, 3 A). Both Gabe Chabot and Max Coatta have two goals to lead the Rush and veteran winger Chad Costello has scored in both games for the Americans. Allen goaltender Luke Peressini owns a 2.74 goals against average and .943 save percentage while Rapid City's Lukas Parik has a 2.70 GAA and .908 save percentage.

A DISPARITY IN EXPERIENCE: Allen's roster features three players who have won the Kelly Cup; Chad Costello and Spencer Asuchak were on its 2015 and 2016 championship teams and Eric Roy was on the 2016 team. The Americans have a combined 330 games of Kelly Cup Playoff experience on their roster entering the series. Conversely, Rapid City's combined ECHL playoff games prior to Game 1 was 11.

A SUCCESSFUL FIRST CHAPTER: In Scott Burt's first season as head coach of the Rush, the team finished 36-25-6-5 and its 83 points were the most in the ECHL era of franchise history. That surpassed the 81 points Rapid City recorded in the 2014-15 season when it went 37-28-2-5, the last time the team qualified for the postseason.

BROOKS AT HIS BEST: Calder Brooks has recorded two assists in each of his first two postseason games, continuing a trend dating back to the regular season. Brooks now has points in 13 of his past 14 games for Rapid City. He has registered eight goals and 11 assists during those 14 games.

ODDS AND ENDS: The winner of the Rapid City-Allen series will take on the winner of the Tulsa Oilers and Utah Grizzlies matchup. That series is also tied, 1-1...the Rush set season highs for shots in a single period with 24 in the second and for shots in a game with 63 in Game 2 on Saturday. Rapid City has put up over 40 shots in four of the seven games it has played against Allen this season...a Gabe Chabot power play goal in the first period on Saturday snapped an 0-for-21 stretch on the power play for the Rush. But Rapid City went just 1-for-8 on the power play and now has one goal in its last 28 chances.

UP NEXT: The Rush and Americans will take two days off before returning to action for Game 4 on Friday night. Puck drop at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.

