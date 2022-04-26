Oilers Fall in Hard-Fought Battle against Grizzlies

TULSA, OK - The Oilers fell to the Utah Grizzlies 2-1 at the BOK Center on Tuesday night, giving Utah a 2-1 playoff series lead.

Both goalies turned aside every opportunity in the first period, with Daniel Mannella stopping 11 chances from the Grizzlies.

Jimmy Soper kicked off the scoring, tipping home a point shot from Jarod Hilderman 5:25 into the second period. Charle-Edouard D'Astous picked up his fourth power-play goal of the series 11:07 into the second period, cranking a drive from the slot to tie the game 1-1. D'Astous netted his second of the period 15:27 into the middle frame, sealing the score line 2-1 in Utah's favor.

Tulsa made a late-game push, outshooting the Grizzlies 14-4 in the final frame, but Trent Miner stood tall, stopping all 14 chances.

The Oilers and Grizzlies square off again tomorrow, April 27 at the BOK Center at 7:05 p.m.

