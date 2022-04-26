Growlers Fall 3-2 to Lions in Game 3

The Newfoundland Growlers tasted defeat for the first time during the 2022 postseason as they dropped a late thriller 3-2 against the Trois-Riviéres Lions on Tuesday night at Colisée Vidéotron.

Neither team found a breakthrough in the opening period as both goalies stood tall to keep it at 0-0 going into the 1st intermission.

Phillipe Desrosiers was the busier of the two netminders early on as the Growlers outshot the Lions 12-5 in the first frame.

Tyler Boland grabbed the first goal of the game for the Growlers early in the second period as he beat Desrosiers low to the blocker side on a partial breakaway 100 seconds into the middle frame to put Newfoundland ahead 1-0.

Anthony Nellis replied for the Lions seven minutes later as Keith Petruzzelli stopped Justin Ducharme in tight but couldn't deal with the rebound from Nellis who evened things up at 1-1 with 11:21 left in the 2nd.

Nellis made it two on the night for both himself and the Lions with just 40 seconds left in the second period as he once again took full advantage of a loose puck in the slot, banging home a rebound to put Trois-Riviéres ahead 2-1 going into the third period.

Zach O'Brien found an equalizer for Newfoundland with just two minutes remaining in the game as he walked out from behind the Lions goal and ripped one past Desrosiers and make it 2-2.

Just as overtime appeared inevitable, Nellis would complete his hat-trick and seal a Lions victory in the process as he tipped a Josh Brook point shot past Petruzzelli with 22 seconds left in regulation for his third goal of the game to give the Lions a dramatic 3-2 win in Game 3.

Quick Hits

Ben Finkelstein picked up two assists in this one.

Both teams had just one power play opportunity in the game.

Newfoundland stay in Trois-Rivieres for Game 4 on Thursday night at 8:30 pm NL time.

Three Stars:

1. TR - A. Nellis

2. TR - P. Desrosiers

3. TR - M. Gagnon

