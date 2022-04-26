Add a Game-Worn Walleye Jersey to Your Collection: Saturday, April 30
April 26, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release
Add a game-worn or game-issued jersey from the 2019-20 Walleye season to your collection! Jerseys will go on sale at the Huntington Center Swamp Shop this Saturday, April 30 at 11 a.m. Check out the list of jerseys we will have available:
BLACK
No Number | No Name | 3XL
#3 | No Name | 2XL
#1 | Christopoulos | 3XL
#17 | Hensick | XL
#14 | D'Astous | 2XL
#20 | Boeing | XL
#44 | Ghafari | XL
#24 | Lodge | 2XL
#39 | Girduckis | 2XL
#77 | Phillips | 2XL
#33 | Fulcher | 2XL
#30 | Larsson | 4XL
#29 | McCrea | 2XL
#22 | Oleksy | XL
#13 | Clark | XL
BLUE
#33 | Fulcher | 2XL
#44 | Ghafari | XL
#15 | Vela | 2XL
#16 | MacLeod | 2XL
#24 | Lodge | 2XL
#25 | Hillman | 2XL
#26 | Kestner | 2XL
#29 | McCrea | 2XL
#10 | Berschbach | XL
#5 | Yoder | XL
#12 | Auk | 2XL
#7 | Spezia | 2XL
#30 | Larsson | 4XL
#4 | Moffat | 2XL
#13 | Clark | XL
GOLD
#3 | No Name | 2XL
No Number | No Name | 2XL
No Number | No Name | XL
WHITE
No Number | No Name | XL
PRICING: Game-worn jerseys with a name and number will be $350. Game-issued jerseys with a number and no name will be $300. Game-issued blank jerseys will be $200.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 26, 2022
- Add a Game-Worn Walleye Jersey to Your Collection: Saturday, April 30 - Toledo Walleye
- Grizzlies Gameday: Game 3 at Tulsa. Series Tied 1-1 - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Notes: Game 3 at Allen - Rapid City Rush
- Walleye Fall to Cyclones in Game 3 Overtime Heartbreaker - Toledo Walleye
- Cyclones Win 6-5 in Overtime - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Toledo Walleye Stories
- Add a Game-Worn Walleye Jersey to Your Collection: Saturday, April 30
- Walleye Fall to Cyclones in Game 3 Overtime Heartbreaker
- Hawkins' Two Goals Not Enough as Walleye Fall to Cyclones, 3-2
- Albert Seals Hat Trick, Walleye Beat Cyclones in Overtime to Open Playoffs
- Walleye Announce 2022 Playoff Roster