Add a Game-Worn Walleye Jersey to Your Collection: Saturday, April 30

April 26, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release







Add a game-worn or game-issued jersey from the 2019-20 Walleye season to your collection! Jerseys will go on sale at the Huntington Center Swamp Shop this Saturday, April 30 at 11 a.m. Check out the list of jerseys we will have available:

BLACK

No Number | No Name | 3XL

#3 | No Name | 2XL

#1 | Christopoulos | 3XL

#17 | Hensick | XL

#14 | D'Astous | 2XL

#20 | Boeing | XL

#44 | Ghafari | XL

#24 | Lodge | 2XL

#39 | Girduckis | 2XL

#77 | Phillips | 2XL

#33 | Fulcher | 2XL

#30 | Larsson | 4XL

#29 | McCrea | 2XL

#22 | Oleksy | XL

#13 | Clark | XL

BLUE

#33 | Fulcher | 2XL

#44 | Ghafari | XL

#15 | Vela | 2XL

#16 | MacLeod | 2XL

#24 | Lodge | 2XL

#25 | Hillman | 2XL

#26 | Kestner | 2XL

#29 | McCrea | 2XL

#10 | Berschbach | XL

#5 | Yoder | XL

#12 | Auk | 2XL

#7 | Spezia | 2XL

#30 | Larsson | 4XL

#4 | Moffat | 2XL

#13 | Clark | XL

GOLD

#3 | No Name | 2XL

No Number | No Name | 2XL

No Number | No Name | XL

WHITE

No Number | No Name | XL

PRICING: Game-worn jerseys with a name and number will be $350. Game-issued jerseys with a number and no name will be $300. Game-issued blank jerseys will be $200.

