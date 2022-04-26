ECHL Transactions - April 26
April 26, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, April 26, 2022:
Allen:
Add J.D. Dudek, F activated from reserve
Delete Nick Albano, D placed on reserve
Atlanta:
Add Tim Davison, D activated from reserve
Delete Josh Thrower, D placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add Brett McKenzie, F returned from loan to Grand Rapids
Delete Brett McKenzie, F placed on reserve
Trois-Rivières:
Add Luke Orysiuk, D activated from reserve
Add Alexis D'Aoust, F activated from reserve
Delete Julien Nantel, F placed on reserve
Delete Olivier Galipeau, D placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Ethan Stewart, F activated from reserve
Delete Carson Denomie, F placed on reserve
