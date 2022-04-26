ECHL Transactions - April 26

Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, April 26, 2022:

Allen:

Add J.D. Dudek, F activated from reserve

Delete Nick Albano, D placed on reserve

Atlanta:

Add Tim Davison, D activated from reserve

Delete Josh Thrower, D placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Brett McKenzie, F returned from loan to Grand Rapids

Delete Brett McKenzie, F placed on reserve

Trois-Rivières:

Add Luke Orysiuk, D activated from reserve

Add Alexis D'Aoust, F activated from reserve

Delete Julien Nantel, F placed on reserve

Delete Olivier Galipeau, D placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Ethan Stewart, F activated from reserve

Delete Carson Denomie, F placed on reserve

