Game Notes (April 12)

Following a 4-0 win in front of their best home-opening crowd since 2011, the Power continues its four-game series with the Augusta GreenJackets tonight at Appalachian Power Park, with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. RHP Elias Espino (0-0, 4.50 ERA) toes the rubber for West Virginia.

POWER BLANKS AUGUSTA IN HOME OPENER: Ryne Inman shined in his second start of the season, tossing six scoreless innings, while Jake Anchia cranked his first home run and Jarred Kelenic went 3-for-4 with two RBI as the Power shut out the GreenJackets, 4-0, Thursday evening at Appalachian Power Park in front of 4,223 fans. Inman dominated in the home opener, ceding just two hits and retiring eight batters via the K, one shy of his career-high. He faced the minimum through three innings, and in total allowed just four baserunners. Augusta starter Gregory Santos equaled Inman's efforts through the first three innings, but Anchia smoked a ball down the left-field line in the fourth to break the scoreless tie. Kelenic ripped an RBI double in the seventh to double West Virginia's lead, which was more than enough for Devin Sweet and Nolan Hoffman, who fired three scoreless frames out of the bullpen. Meanwhile, Ryne Ogren stroked a run-scoring single in the eighth and Kelenic worked a bases-loaded walk to put the game away.

QUALITY + QUALITY = QUALITY: For the second straight night, West Virginia's starter fired a quality start. Inman's six-inning, two-hit performance was the perfect encore to Clay Chandler's outstanding day Wednesday in Lexington, where the Paducah, Kentucky, native spun six innings and gave up just one run on five hits with five strikeouts.

HOME OPENER FOR THE AGES: Thursday's crowd of 4,223 fans was the team's largest home-opening crowd since 2011 (4,807). The largest home opening attendance in Power history dates back to the second year of Appalachian Power Park, when 5,742 fans witnessed a six-inning, 4-1 victory over the Delmarva Shorebirds.

PILING UP THE STRIKEOUTS: The Power struck out 12 more batters in Thursday's series opener, upping their total to 90, which is second-best in the South Atlantic League (91, Hickory). With his 15 strikeouts through two starts, Inman sits in second place among all qualified hurlers in the league in Ks (Shawn Semple, Charleston RiverDogs, 21).

KEEPING THE GAME ON LOCKDOWN: West Virginia's bullpen has been quite stellar to start the year. After eight games, the Power's bullpen boasts a 1.08 mark (33.1 IP/4 ER), with six relievers still possessing spotless ERAs. Elias Espino, today's starter, and Jamal Wade, who is on the injured list, are the only ones to give up earned runs. The relief corps has also been lethal against the first batters they have faced in an appearance, allowing those select sluggers a measly .067 clip (1-for-15) with seven strikeouts.

KELENIC STARTING TO KELE-CLICK: Kelenic busted of his road woes in a major way last night, racking up three hits, a double and a pair of RBIs in the Power's 4-0 win. The Mariners' second-best prospect per MLB.com and Baseball America recorded his first two RBI of the season and posted West Virginia's third three-hit game of the year. Prior to his big game Thursday, Kelenic was mired in an 0-for-11 slump and had started the year 2-for-25.

HANGING ZEROES: Inman, Sweet and Hoffman secured West Virginia's third shutout win of the season last night, the most in the South Atlantic League. In fact, the Power is the only team in Minor League Baseball with three shutout wins in 2019. West Virginia has also yet to be blanked through eight games in 2019.

ANCHIA LIFTS OFF: Anchia smoked his first home run of the season in the fourth inning of Thursday's win. The long ball was also the Power's fourth of the season as a team (Bobby Honeyman, Ogren and Cesar Trejo, tied for fifth-highest in the South Atlantic League (Delmarva).

QUITE THE BIRTHDAY BASH: Ogren had a fantastic evening at the plate on the 22nd birthday, going 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored. The Power shortstop also made a Derek Jeter-esque catch in foul territory third base side.

A TRADITION UNLIKE ANY OTHER: The Power welcomes the Augusta GreenJackets to town on Masters Weekend, continuing a four-game series Friday night at Appalachian Power Park. Last season, West Virginia played some of its most thrilling games against Augusta, including a pair of walk-off winners during their first encounter in early May. Ryan Peurifoy smacked the Power's only walk-off home run of the season May 1 as part of a three-run ninth, while Kyle Watson ended Minor League Baseball's longest game of the season with a base hit in the 15th inning May 3.

POWER POINTS: Through their first eight games, West Virginia has struggled mightily with runners in scoring position. West Virginia went 3-for-13 with RISP Thursday, and is averaging .128 (10-for-78), fifth -worst in the SAL.

