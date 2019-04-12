Hagerstown Suns Game Postponed
April 12, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hagerstown Suns News Release
HAGERSTOWN, MD - Friday's 6:05 p.m. game against the Asheville Tourists has been postponed due to inclement weather.
Hagerstown will make up the game as a doubleheader Saturday, April 13, beginning at 4:05 p.m. The two teams will play two seven inning games with an approximately 30-minute break between the two games.
For tickets and more information about the Suns current homestand where they host the Asheville Tourists and the Lexington Legends, visit HagerstownSuns.com or call 301-791-6066.
