Hagerstown Suns Game Postponed

April 12, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hagerstown Suns News Release





HAGERSTOWN, MD - Friday's 6:05 p.m. game against the Asheville Tourists has been postponed due to inclement weather.

Hagerstown will make up the game as a doubleheader Saturday, April 13, beginning at 4:05 p.m. The two teams will play two seven inning games with an approximately 30-minute break between the two games.

