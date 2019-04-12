Avila Gets Call to the Show

April 12, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hagerstown Suns News Release





Pedro Avila became the second former Sun to make his Major League debut in 2019 Thursday for the San Diego Padres in Arizona.

The 22-year-old offered 85 pitchers in the start, worked five innings, earning a no decision and allowed just four hits and one run in the Padres 7-6 win.

Avila was traded from the Nationals to the Padres December 2, 2016 in exchange for catcher Derek Norris.

The righty played for the Suns in 2016, starting all 20 games he appeared in and finishing with a 7-7 record. The Venezuela-native fanned 92 batters in 93 innings to pair with a 3.48 ERA. He made a name for himself during the month of June in Hagerstown. In six starts that month, he worked 30.2 innings, fanned 26 batters and held opponents to a .227 average. He finished the month with a 2.35 ERA.

The pitcher was signed as an International Free Agent out of Venezuela July 15, 2014. Avila earned a 2018 CAL Mid-Season All-Star bid last season. Avila became the 221st former Sun to play in Major League Baseball.

For more information about former Suns players, visit hagerstownsuns.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 12, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.