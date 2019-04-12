Breaux's First Home Run Propels Charleston to First Home Win

April 12, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Charleston RiverDogs News Release





CHARLESTON, S.C. - With the score tied at three in the bottom of the eighth, the second game of the RiverDogs' four-game set with the Greensboro Grasshoppers appeared destined for extra innings. Charleston catcher Josh Breaux changed that with one swing.

Breaux crushed a 2-2 offering from Grasshoppers reliever Logan Stoelke off the videoboard in right-center field for his first professional home run, propelling the Dogs to their first home win of the season and evened the series at one game apiece in front of 4,189 on Friday night at Joe Riley Park.

The homer was part of a 2-for-3 night for Breaux, after driving in the second of two first inning runs by the Dogs off Greensboro (4-5) starter Alex Manasa. The RiverDogs (5-4) catcher is now hitting .389 on the young season, with a 1.117 OPS. Breaux also logged his third straight multi-hit game in the win.

Righty Tanner Myatt got Charleston off on the right foot, striking out two in a perfect first inning, and whiffing seven through 4.2 scoreless innings. He allowed just one hit and two walks.

After the eventful first inning, the Grasshoppers pitching staff stymied the Dogs' offense for the next four innings. Charleston was able to scratch out a run in the sixth on an RBI single by Nelson Gomez, but Greensboro quickly got the run back in the seventh, on a sac fly by Lolo Sanchez. After Breaux's go-ahead homer, first baseman Eric Wagaman followed with an RBI single to left to put the game out of reach.

Adonis De La Cruz (1-0) tossed 2 1/3 scoreless frames to finish the contest, garnering him the win in his second appearance of the season.

Ballpark Fun

As is tradition on Friday nights at The Joe, fans who stuck around following the final out of the game were treated to a spectacular fireworks display presented by Home Telecom. Friday's was the first "Fan Pick Fireworks" night of the season, and fans were able to submit their picks on social media for the songs they wished to hear during the show. Fans in attendance wearing a red shirt also received a $1 discount off their ticket at the box office, which could then be donated to various veteran non-profit groups, as part of Red Shirt Friday presented by Boeing.

Upcoming

The RiverDogs continue their four-game, home-opening series with the Greensboro Grasshoppers with the penultimate game of the set. Right-hander Luis Gil (0-0, 0.00) will toe the rubber for the Dogs, looking to build off of his first appearance of the season back on April 7, when he pitched 3.1 shutout innings, allowing just three hits and striking out six on the road against the Columbia Fireflies. Gil will be opposed by RHP Brad Case (0-0, 1.59), who is coming off of a strong, 5.2 inning, one-run effort.

For those that can't make it to Riley Park, catch the game on WTMA 1250 AM in the tri-county area, online streaming on the TuneIn Radio app and on MiLB.tv with a subscription. Fans can "Make Fun" with the RiverDogs all season long down at The Joe. Single-game tickets, including options to the Riley Park Club, are available at riverdogs.com/tickets or by contacting the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS). A full schedule and list of game times for the 2019 season is available at riverdogs.com.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 12, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.