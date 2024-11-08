Game Day Preview: Game 18 vs Edmonton Oil Kings

November 8, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Vs Oil Kings: Tonight's matchup is the second of eight matchups between the Tigers and Oil Kings this season. The Tigers won the previous meeting 4-2 with Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll (1G,1A) leading the way with two points in the game.

2024-25 Season Series:

Edmonton 2 @ Medicine Hat 4 (Sep 21 2024)

2024-25 Standings:

9-8-0-0

Central Div. - 3rd

Eastern Con. - 5th

Home - 6-3-0-0

Away - 3-5-0-0

2024-25 Tigers Statistical Leaders:

Goals - Hunter St. Martin (14)

Assists - Gavin McKenna (22)

Points - Gavin McKenna (32)

PIMs - Oasiz Wiesblatt (48)

Plus/Minus - Gavin McKenna / Jonas Woo (+10)

Wins - Harrison Meneghin (5)

Save % - Harrison Meneghin (.888)

GAA - Harrison Meneghin (3.07)

Shutouts - Harrison Meneghin (1)

Special Teams:

Power Play: 16 - 67 - 23.9%

Penalty Kill: 59 - 76 - 77.6%

Recent Milestones: Oasiz Wiesblatt had four assists against the Regina Pats on November 1st. His second assist was his 200th career point as a Tiger. Harrison Meneghin also recently hit two major milestones winning his 50th career WHL game on October 23rd against the Calgary Hitmen and playing in his 100th game on November 2nd against the Brandon Wheat Kings.

Recent Transactions: The Tigers recently traded goaltender Ethan McCallum to Saskatoon for a 4th round pick (2027) and a conditional 4th round pick (2028) and signed 2006 born forward Carter Cunningham to a WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement. The Tigers also have forward Brayden Ryan-MacKay called up from SAHA's U18 Prep Team.

Roster Makeup: The Tigers currently have 25 players on the roster - 2 Goaltenders, 8 Defencemen and 15 Forwards, including 8 rookies.

Age Breakdown: 3 - 20-year-olds, 4 - 19-year-olds, 8 - 18-year-olds, 6 - 17-year-olds and 4 - 16-year-old.

NHL Drafted / Signed Players: Andrew Basha (Calgary Flames), Cayden Lindstrom (Columbus Blue Jackets), Harrison Meneghin (Tampa Bay Lightning), Niilopekka Muhonen (Dallas Stars), Ryder Ritchie (Minnesota Wild), Hunter St. Martin (Florida Panthers), Veeti Vaisanen (Utah Hockey Club)

Previous Five Games

5-1 Win - Vs Regina Pats

4-3 Win - @ Calgary Hitmen

10-5 Win - @ Regina Pats

3-0 Loss - @ Brandon Wheat Kings

7-6 Loss - @ Lethbridge Hurricanes

Next Five Games:

Friday, November 8 - Vs Edmonton Oil Kings

Saturday, November 9 - Vs Moose Jaw Warriors

Wednesday, November 13 - @ Edmonton Oil Kings

Friday, November 15 - Vs Victoria Royals

Tuesday, November 19 - @ Saskatoon Blades

