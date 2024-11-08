Chiefs Hit the Road for Pair of BC Division Matchups, Friday at Kamloops
November 8, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Kamloops, BC - The Spokane Chiefs hit the road this weekend for a pair of games against B.C. Division foes, starting with the Kamloops Blazers on Friday night. It's the first time the two teams are meeting this season after the Chiefs went 4-1-0-0 against the Blazers last year. Over the last five seasons, Spokane is 7-9-0-0 against Kamloops.
LOCATION: Sandman Centre
TIME: 7:00 p.m.
JERSEY COLOR: Red
LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 6:30 p.m.) - Listen online.
WATCH: WHL Live
FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X. #GoChiefsGo
