Chiefs Hit the Road for Pair of BC Division Matchups, Friday at Kamloops

November 8, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Kamloops, BC - The Spokane Chiefs hit the road this weekend for a pair of games against B.C. Division foes, starting with the Kamloops Blazers on Friday night. It's the first time the two teams are meeting this season after the Chiefs went 4-1-0-0 against the Blazers last year. Over the last five seasons, Spokane is 7-9-0-0 against Kamloops.

LOCATION: Sandman Centre

TIME: 7:00 p.m.

JERSEY COLOR: Red

LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 6:30 p.m.) - Listen online.

WATCH: WHL Live

FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X. #GoChiefsGo

