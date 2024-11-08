Weekend Preview: November 9th-11th, 2024

November 8, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

(Victoria Royals) Victoria Royals right wing Nolan Stewart(Victoria Royals)

After a brief homestand, the Victoria Royals are back on the road this weekend as they face the Seattle Thunderbirds and Kamloops Blazers. The trip begins in Seattle on Friday, November 9th, at the Accesso ShoWare Center with puck drop scheduled for 6:05.

Friday's match will be the first of five games between the Royals and Thunderbirds this season. In five games last year, the Royals grabbed two wins over the Thunderbirds in addition to earning a point in a 3-2 shootout loss on February, 2nd.

This will be the longest road trip for the Royals this season, as they play nine games spanning from November 9th to 27th. Following their trip to Seattle, the team will face off against the Blazers for the third matchup in four games between the two sides. A trip through Alberta and a visit to Everett will close out the nearly month-long road trip.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

VICTORIA

Teydon Trembecky - The 19-year-old forward from Strathcona, AB, has been one of the Royals' top forwards to start the 2024-25 season. Trembecky has appeared in 17 games this season recording 21 points from seven goals and 14 assists. Recently, the forward enjoyed a 13-game point streak, which is the longest in the WHL this season.

SEATTLE

Sawyer Mynio - Mynio, who hails from Kamloops, B.C., has appeared in 14 games for the Thunderbirds this season, recording 16 total points while netting four goals. The 19-year-old blueliner leads Seattle in assists with 12 and has had six multi-point performances this season. Mynio was selected by the Vancouver Canucks in the third round of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft with the 89th overall selection.

CURRENT SEASON RECORDS

VICTORIA - (9W-5L-2OTL-1SOL-TP21) - 5th in Western Conference

SEATTLE - (5W-10L-1OTL-1SOL-TP12) - 10th in Western Conference

KAMLOOPS - (8W-8L-1OTL-0SOL-TP15) - 8th in Western Conference

ROYALS UPCOMING SCHEDULE

November 9, @ SEA - 6:05 pm

November 11, @ KAM - 2:00 pm

November 15, @ MH - 6:00 pm

November 16, @ LET - 5:00 pm

November 20, @ EDM - 6:00 pm

WATCH & LISTEN

Radio broadcast

All Victoria Royals games can be heard on JACK 103.1, a division of Canada's #1 sports media brand, for the 2024-25 season.

Online video stream

All Royals games will be available on WHL Live. WHL Live is available to fans anywhere in the world, providing high-quality streaming of WHL games on Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV platforms, via mobile with iOS and Android, and on the web using Safari or Google Chrome web browsers. Visit watch.chl.ca for complete details and subscription options.

Single game tickets for all Royals games can be purchased:

Online at selectyourtickets.com

By calling Select Your Tickets at 250-220-7777

Or by visiting the Select Your Tickets box office at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre. The box office is open 10:00am to 4:00pm Monday through Friday and opens at 10:00am on Saturday home game days.

