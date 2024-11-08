Pyne Stands Tall, Wheat Kings Edge Pats 5-2

November 8, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina Pats News Release







Regina, Sask. - Kelton Pyne put together another solid outing between the pipes, but the Pats fell short in a 5-2 loss to the Brandon Wheat Kings on Friday at the Brandt Centre.

It was another tight battle for the Regina Pats, playing within a one or two-goal game thanks to Pyne's 36-save performance. Pyne weathered the storm in the second period, making 18 stops, allowing the Pats to stay within two. Logan Peskett brought the Pats within one with eight minutes to play in regulation, but with the Pats net empty, Brandon got goals from Joby Baumuller and Matteo Michels to seal their third straight win.

Ethan Eskit got his fifth win of the season with 25 saves. Matteo Michels (1G-2A) and Baumuller (2G-1A) each had three-point games, while Carter Klippenstein and Caleb Hadland rounded out the scoring

Tye Spencer also scored for Regina. His goal was a power-play marker in the first period's final minute to draw the score even going into the second period. The Pats have now dropped their last seven games heading into Sunday's battle against the Hurricanes.

FINAL SCORE: Wheat Kings 5, Pats 2

THE GOALS

First Period

1-0: Brandon at 11:57 - Joby Baumuller (3), assisted by Matteo Michels & Charlie Elick // Just as a Wheat Kings powerplay expired, Baumuller got enough of a one-timer to get it past Kelton Pyne to give the visitors a 1-0 lead just over halfway through the first period.

1-1: Regina at 19:00 - Tye Spencer (5), assisted by Braxton Whitehead & Tyson Buczkowski (PP) // Buczkowski's shot from the right circle bounced off a skate in front of the Wheat Kings net to Spencer who buried the powerplay goal to even things late in the first frame.

Second Period

2-1: Brandon at 12:44 - Caleb Hadland (4), assisted by Joby Baumuller // Baumuller's shot was stopped but the puck get free to Hadland who sent the puck on net which bounced off the post, then off Pyne's back and just across the goal line.

3-1: Brandon at 13:45 - Carter Klippenstein (2), assisted by Matteo Michels & Marcus Nguyen // The Wheat Kings entered the Pats zone on a rush and Michels found Hadland in front of the Pats net and he outmuscled a Pats defender and tipped it past Pyne to give Brandon a 3-1 lead just over a minute later.

Third Period

3-2: Regina at 12:08 - Logan Peskett (3), assisted by Anthony Wilson & John Babcock // The Pats had control in the offensive zone and a long-range shot was stopped by Eskit but the puck bounced to Peskett who tucked it into the open cage to pull the Pats to within one at 3-2.

4-2: Brandon at 18:21 (EN) - Joby Baumuller (4), unassisted (EN) // Baumuller got the puck in the Wheat Kings zone and fired into the empty net to make it 4-2.

5-2: Brandon at 19:01 (EN) - Matteo Michels (4), unassisted (EN) // Michels stole the puck at centre ice and shot it into the empty cage to make it 5-2.

THE STATISTICS

SOG : Regina - 8-10-9-27 | Brandon - 11-20-10-41

PP : Regina - 1/2 | Brandon - 0/4

THE GOALTENDING BATTLE

Regina: Kelton Pyne (36 saves / 39 shots)

Brandon: Ethan Eskit (25 saves / 27 shots)

THE 3 STARS

First: Joby Baumuller (2G-1A) - Wheat Kings

Second: Kelton Pyne (36 saves) - Pats

Third: Logan Peskett (1G) - Pats

COMING UP

The Pats finish the weekend with a matchup against the Lethbridge Hurricanes on Sunday, November 10 at 2pm. Then the Pats will play 10 of their next 11 games on the road.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from November 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.