Game Day: Anchorage Wolverines vs. Wisconsin Windigo

October 4, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







It's game day for your Anchorage Wolverines in Eagle River, Wisconsin as they take on the Wisconsin Windigo for the first time this season with a 4:00pm AKST puck drop.

This will be the first game for the Wolverines since the NAHL Showcase, where they secured three straight wins to turn their record to 3-1-1-0.

The Windigo also saw success through their three games at the Showcase, where they played the Philadelphia Rebels, Odessa Jackalopes and the 2023 Robertson Cup Champions, the Oklahoma Warriors.

Last season, the Wolverines saw the Windigo five times, taking two of the five games.

You can stream the game on NAHLtv.com or join us at Matanuska Brewing for a Wolverines Watch party!

