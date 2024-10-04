Hat Tricks Acquire Forwards David Utkin and Duncan Shin

Ahead of this weekend's series against Rochester, the Hat Tricks have made two additions to their roster via a trade from the Maryland Black Bears and a free agent signing.

Danbury traded future assets to receive forward, David Utkin. Utkin played in one game for Maryland in the 2024-25 season, yet he was with the club in the 2023-24 campaign, where he played in 14 regular season contests and totaled 10 points. The 19-year-old forward also appeared in five playoff games during the 2024 Robertson Cup Playoffs. The Hat Tricks also signed free agent forward, Duncan Shin, who played in one contest for the Maine Nordiques for the 2024-25 season. Shin made his NAHL debut in the 2023-24 season with the Colorado Grit, putting up five points in 22 games.

You can catch their Hat Tricks debut tonight at the Danbury Ice Arena, as we faceoff against our East Division rival in the Rochester Jr. Americans. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. and can be streamed on NATV.

