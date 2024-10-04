Anchorage Pours on the Shots, But Windigo's Lucas Szyszka Stands Tall

October 4, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

While the 2023 Midwest Championship ended in the Wolverines favor, they concluded the rematch with a 4-1 loss against the Wisconsin Windigo.

The first frame went scoreless, allowing the Windigo to open the scoring in the eighth minute during the second period.

Anchorage's Toby Carlson leveled the score with his second goal of the season after the puck bounced around Romulus Riego De Dios, allowing Carlson to finish it.

Wisconsin came back 20 seconds later going up by one. They followed in the third frame with two more goals, one on an empty net.

The Wolverines went shot for shot through the contest, both teams securing 20 shots on net.

Tomorrow is a new day for the Wolverines, shifting their focus to the Chippewa Steel and their 3:00pm AKST start time.

