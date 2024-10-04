Hat Tricks Come up Short in Late Comeback Attempt vs. Rochester

October 4, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Hat Tricks dropped the opening matchup of the first weekend series in October, following a 3-2 final against the Rochester Jr. Americans. The team appears to be getting closer to finding their stride, putting up a fight until the final buzzer sounded.

Hat Tricks Create Opportunities On Two Goals

Tonight saw the Hat Tricks tie the most goals they have scored in a game during their six-game losing streak. Yet, Gates Omicioli grabbed a beautiful first goal to start the scoring for Danbury. However, Niko Tournas, grabbed his first goal as a Hat Trick to make up the second goal. Said goal came from a cluster in front of the net to get tipped in by the Redding native.

Danbury Shows Promise

The Hat Tricks played with a level of grit tonight that set this game apart from the others in the best way possible. Danbury was not afraid to rough up their opponents, in addition to playing a great game through 60, despite the loss. The Hat Tricks also outshot the Jr. Americans 30-24 in this contest, which showed their ability to take chances. The team looked as if they had a new groove forming to show that they are forming chemistry and getting used to the new setting in Danbury.

Lineup Notes

Two new additions to the team were made this week, with forwards, David Utkin and Duncan Shin making their Hat Tricks debuts tonight. Utkin fit in well on his line with Omicioli and Tournas, along with being a great addition to the Danbury power play unit. Shin grabbed to shots on goal in his debut, yet he showed flashes his potential of what he can be on this team in tonight's contest.

Next Game

The Hat Tricks finish the weekend series against Rochester tomorrow night at 7:00 p.m., at the Danbury Ice Arena. You can buy tickets at the door or stream the game on NATV.

