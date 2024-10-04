Bugs Cruise Past Warriors to Kick off Long Home Stand

October 4, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Shreveport Mudbugs News Release







The Shreveport Mudbugs (3-4) excelled in special teams to cruise past the Oklahoma Warriors, 4-1 at George's Pond in Hirsch Coliseum Friday night.

SHV got on the board at 10:32 of the opening period as Evan Adams slapped in his first goal of the season from the left point which snuck its way through to give the Bugs a 1-0 edge. Cam Mcewan and Ian Emery picked up the assists. OKW would even the score at 19:25 as Colby Lyons threw a laser toward the net and got his first tally of the year to make it a 1-1 contest. The Bugs led in SOG, 13-8 after one.

SHV regained the lead on the PP at 6:17 of the second period when Lucas Deeb had an initial shot stopped by their goalie, but was able to chip across a rebound from the far side for his fourth tally of the campaign. Captain Brent Litchard earned the only helper on Deeb's PP goal to give the home team a 2-1 edge. The Bugs led in SOG, 25-13 after two.

SHV got a big goal shorthanded as Brent Litchard fed Bryce Boucher crashing towards the net who tipped home his second goal in as many games to increase the lead to 3-1 just 40 seconds into the third period. The Bugs put the icing on the cake and the cherry on top as Carter McKay smacked in an EN goal at 19:53 to seal up a 4-1 victory.

Aden Gariepy earned his first win in net making 22 stops in net on the night.

The Bugs and Warriors will conclude their two-game series tomorrow night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:11 P.M. from George's Pond in Hirsch Coliseum.

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from October 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.