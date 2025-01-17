Game Day: Anchorage Wolverines vs. Kenai River Brown Bears

January 17, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







Alaska hockey is BACK as the Anchorage Wolverines head south to take on the Kenai River Brown Bears in a two game series in Soldotna.

The two teams haven't met since opening weekend in early October, when the Wolverines swept the Browns Bears in a two game series.

January 24th & 25th The Sully Gold Era is here, and the Wolverines will be stepping out the next home weekend in specialty sweaters that will be available for auction through the intermissions and online on DASH.

LA Fire Relief The Wolverines are raffling off Kenny McIlwain's Sully Gold Era jersey to raise money for his efforts in providing relief to his hometown.

Tickets are $5 on DASH, and the winner will be drawn Friday, January 24th. All money raised from his jersey raffle will go directly to families in need and provide supplies for volunteers.

Find DASH through our Anchorage Wolverines app, in our bio on all social media platforms, or by clicking the link below.

https://fans.winwithdash.com/team/anchoragewolverines/event/6782f7fccb0ad30007f8b6d4

