Deeb's Hat Trick Leads Bugs To Resounding Victory Over Jacks

January 17, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Shreveport Mudbugs News Release







The Shreveport Mudbugs (22-14-1) got a hat trick from Lucas Deeb to lead the way to a resounding 8-3 victory over the Odessa Jackalopes at George's Pond in Hirsch Coliseum Friday night.

SHV got on the board at 4:22 of the opening period as Andrej Paricka deflected home his fourth goal of the season from the far side to give the Bugs a 1-0 edge. Seth Murch picked up the assist on the game's first tally. The Bugs extended their lead at 10:29 as Lucas Deeb drilled home his 15th goal of the year from the left wing to make it a 2-0 contest. Carter McKay and Liam Fleet earned the helpers. The Bugs would then put the icing on the cake at 19:12 as McKay would get another big goal as he redirected home his eighth goal of the campaign to push the advantage to 3-0. Murch and Kyan Haldenby earned the assists.

After Odessa got on the board, the Bugs responded at 13:28 as Duke Ehrhard slipped in his second goal of the year from the slot to make it a 4-1 ballgame. Newcomer Charlie Blake picked up the assist along w/ Ryan Baert picking the secondary helper. The Bugs would increase their lead at 16:43 Haldenby took a perfect feed through the middle and backhanded home his 10th goal of the year to make it 5-1. It was Ehrhard and Deeb tallying the assists. SOG were tied 16-16 after two.

After the Jacks scored to make it 5-2, it was Deeb again snapping home his second goal of the contest at 5:44 of the third to make it a 6-2 ballgame. After Odessa scored again, it was all Mudbugs again as McKay smacked in the EN goal at 14:43 to push the spread to 7-3. Then it was Deeb putting the cherry on top of this game on the PP by firing home his third goal completing the hat trick and a 8-3 Bugs victory over the Jacks.

Nikola Goich made 23 stops to help the Bugs capture their fourth straight victory.

The Bugs and Jacks will conclude their two-game series tomorrow night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:11 p.m. from George's Pond in Hirsch Coliseum. Just another reminder for everyone attending the contest to stick around after the game for the Military specialty jersey auction which will be taking place outside of the player tunnel.

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from January 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.