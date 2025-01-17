Ice Wolves Win Goaltending Duel 2-1 in Overtime

January 17, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Amarillo, TX - The New Mexico Ice Wolves defeated the Amarillo Wranglers 2-1 in overtime on Friday night at the Budweiser Bull Pen in the first meeting between the two clubs since their series in the 2024 Robertson Cup Play-In.

Amarillo and New Mexico met in downtown Amarillo for the first game of a two-game set between the two clubs at the Budweiser Bull Pen. The Wranglers started goaltender Charlie Zolin between the pipes, while the Ice Wolves started goaltender Jackson Fuller who made his fifth consecutive start.

The Wranglers and the Ice Wolves both traded chances offensively in the first period, but neither team could solve the opposition's goaltender until late in the period, as both Zolin and Fuller stood on their heads. The Wranglers only had one power play chance the entire night, and they made the most of it late in the first period. Jake Boulanger rifled in his second in as many games for his third of the season to put the Wranglers up 1-0 just 7 seconds into the power play with 1:05 left in the opening frame. Jacob Miller won the faceoff to Sal Cerrato, who located Boulanger for the shot from the right point for the go-ahead score. After one period of play, the Ice Wolves led the shot count 17-12.

In the second period the trend of both goaltenders staying locked in, and just one goal and one penalty ocurring in the period continued, as Zolin and Fuller continued to duel and the Wranglers went 1/1 on the penalty kill, denying the Ice Wolves on their only attempt of the night. The lone goal of the period belonged to New Mexico, as Herman Asberg reeled in a pass between the circles and fired it top shelf for the score that tied the game at 1-1 with 2:45 left in the period. Sean Smith and Johnny Johansson collected assists on Asberg's tying goal. New Mexico led the shot count 27-17 after two periods.

Zolin and Fuller continued to put on a show in the third period, with both goaltenders denying chances every which way to send the game to overtime. Amarillo and New Mexico both took 10 shots on goal in the third period, each responded to in a timely fashion by Zolin and Fuller.

In overtime, New Mexico's Nyan Pai gathered the puck, cruised to the right wing and powered to the goal, putting the puck pas Zolin for an unassisted game winner 1:19 into overtime. It is the Wranglers first loss in overtime, having previously gone 2-0, and with the loss fell to 13-18-1-3; but did earn a standing point to reach 30 points on the season.

Amarillo and New Mexico will battle again on Saturday night in the final game of the Weekend set. Saturday is Kids Appreciation Night, where kids 12 and under get in for free. The Wranglers will be wearing red specialty jerseys that will be up for auction following the game. Fans can watch live on NATV at nahltv.com or listen for free on YouTube. Make sure you follow the Wranglers on Instagram, Facebook, X, TikTok and YouTube to stay up to date with the latest news and promos.

