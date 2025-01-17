Hat Tricks Continue Domination of Generals in 7-4 Win

January 17, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury, CT - The Hat Tricks are now in a three-game win streak following a comeback victory over the Generals. Six different goal-scorers and a 21-save performance from Tyler Spokane led to the victory. Tonight also clinched the season series for the Hat Tricks, as they have won five out of eight total matchups.

Ghosheh Strikes Twice

Hat Tricks captain Ameen Ghosheh had himself a night, as he would find the back of the net twice in the first period. His first two goals of the day would kickstart the offense as they would take the lead late in the first period. The next two goal scorers would be Kai Elkie and David Utkin, making it 4-3 after 20 minutes.

First Season Series Clinched

The Hat Tricks take on the Generals eight total times this season. This is the fifth meeting between the two squads, of which Danbury has taken a 5-0 lead in. Through those games, Danbury has outscored the Generals 31-18.

Next Game

The Hat Tricks close out the weekend series tomorrow afternoon at 3:00 p.m. You can buy your tickets at the door or stream the game live on NATV.

