Hat Tricks Clinch Season Series over Gens in 7-4 Triumph

January 17, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release







Danbury storms back in the first period to come back from being down 3-1. A two-goal effort from Ameen Ghosheh and five other goal-scorers led us to a 7-4 final. This win also clinched the season series for the Hat Tricks, as they take a 5-0 series lead.

The Hat Tricks had a roller coaster of events in the opening frame, as the Generals quickly jumped out to a 2-0 lead within the first four minutes of play. Just over four minutes later, Hat Tricks captain Ameen Ghosheh would find the back of the net to put Danbury on the board. Northeast forward Joey McGraw would put one up after Ameen's goal, yet Ghosheh would be quick to answer back with his second goal of the night to make it a one-score game. The Hat Tricks would storm back for the remainder of the period, as Kai Elkie would get the equalizer, making it 3-3. David Utkin would get the last goal of the frame, giving Danbury a 4-3 lead after 20 minutes of play. Danbury continued to extend their lead in the second frame, as the first five minutes would see back-to-back goals from Ben Dempster and Isaac Mitchell, giving the Hat Tricks a 6-3 lead. Generals defenseman Vinny Ipri would notch his sixth goal of the season, to make it 6-4 Danbury after 40 minutes of play. The final period of play would get topped off by Hat Tricks forward Andrew Gibbons to give us a final score of 7-4.

The Hat Tricks finish the weekend series tomorrow afternoon at 3:00 p.m. You can come down to the Danbury Ice Arena to buy your tickets at the door or stream the game live on NATV. Follow us on social media (@HatTricksNAHL) for game day updates, interviews, exclusive content, and more.

